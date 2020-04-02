Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. American Customer Satisfaction ETF has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

