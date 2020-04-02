Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,873 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

