Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 46,703 China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

