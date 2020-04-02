Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.