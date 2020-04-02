Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,429,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $604,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

