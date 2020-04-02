Jane Street Group LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 21.27% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IDMO opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

