Jane Street Group LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

