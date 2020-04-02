Jane Street Group LLC Invests $595,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.45% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 409,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 87,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMH opened at $31.33 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.