Jane Street Group LLC Invests $596,000 in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 259,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

ChipMOS Technologies Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.