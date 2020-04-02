Jane Street Group LLC Invests $603,000 in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACG. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 852,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of CACG opened at $27.88 on Thursday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

