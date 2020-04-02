Jane Street Group LLC Invests $609,000 in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 58,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 319,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

