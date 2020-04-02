Jane Street Group LLC Invests $618,000 in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares worth $828,050. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $734.86 million, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $20.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

