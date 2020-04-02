Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Turning Point Brands worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

