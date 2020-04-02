Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

TCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of TCP opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

