Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.51% of UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA WTIU opened at $0.32 on Thursday. UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

