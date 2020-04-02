Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,805 Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 159.36. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

