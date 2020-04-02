Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.21% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QMN opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

