Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.37% of Perion Network worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Perion Network Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

