Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eventbrite by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 78,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eventbrite by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EB. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $630.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.67. Eventbrite Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

