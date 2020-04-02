Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,355,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

