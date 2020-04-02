Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,163 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

