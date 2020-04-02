Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,255 Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA GOEX opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.