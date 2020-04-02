Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.44% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EEV opened at $53.10 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

