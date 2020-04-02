K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in K12 were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in K12 in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in K12 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in K12 by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in K12 by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.02.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

