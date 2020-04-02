Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,458,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,578 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $339.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

