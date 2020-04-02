Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 19 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 20.05.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

