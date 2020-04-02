Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €7.70 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.93 ($11.54).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.