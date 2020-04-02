Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in March

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 189.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.35.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

