La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LZB. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti cut their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

LZB opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $945.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

