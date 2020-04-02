Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 51.60 and a quick ratio of 51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

