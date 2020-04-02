Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 11,996 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 214.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $249.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ASML from to in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

