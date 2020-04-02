Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,991 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1,034.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Mongodb stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $3,677,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,359,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,958 shares of company stock worth $24,444,008. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

