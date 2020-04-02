Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $45.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

