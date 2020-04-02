Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.