Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus upped their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

