Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 914,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,437,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.97.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.32. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

