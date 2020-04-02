Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $33,106,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 84,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $6,192,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

