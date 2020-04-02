Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,524 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $94.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

