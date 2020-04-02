Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 26,732 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.