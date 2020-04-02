Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

CERN stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

