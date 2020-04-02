Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.22% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.03%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris purchased 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $248,157.00.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

