Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 437,655 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,170,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,193,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

SWK opened at $92.13 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

