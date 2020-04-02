Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the third quarter worth $159,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

