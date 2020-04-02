Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 231.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,460 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

MPLX opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.