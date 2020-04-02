Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RingCentral by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RingCentral by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RingCentral from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.27.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $210.67 on Thursday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

