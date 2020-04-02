Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period.

Shares of JEMD opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

