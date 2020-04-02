Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,820,712 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $178.49 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.