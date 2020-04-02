Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

