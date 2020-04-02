Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.