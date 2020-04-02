Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,562 shares of company stock worth $5,597,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

